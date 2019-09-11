Florida students walk up more than 100 flights of stairs to honor victims of 9/11

article

Two Polk County students have paid tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks by walking up over 100 flights of stairs in their memory.

Polk County Public Schools posted a photo of Bartow High's Medical and Fire Academy students Samuel Martin and Devin Turner who participated in the 2019 Memorial Stair Climb. It's an annual event held around the country where firefighters climb 110 flights of stairs to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

While resting between flights, the students recited the names of the 343 New York City firefighters killed in the World Trade Center attacks.