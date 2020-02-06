Flu outbreaks causes Gaston County school to shut down

On Wednesday, the halls and grounds of Cramerton Christian Academy were quiet. That's because the school had an abnormally high number of students out with the flu.

“Typically, with the flu you feel it come on suddenly instead of a gradual onset. Many people feel like they've been hit by a truck. You get the body aches, you get fevers, chills,” nurse practitioner Terri St. Clair said.

The school was hoping the weekend would clear things up, but 70 of 340 students were absent from school on Monday.

It caused the school administrator to send a message to parents telling them the school was closing down.

Parents, for the most part, were supportive of the decision.

During the closure, the school is encouraging students to clean their backpacks, lunch boxes and use the days off to rest and recuperate.

Meanwhile, teachers are sanitizing the school in preparation for re-opening on Thursday.

The school will remind the kids returning about proper handwashing and remind them to keep their desks clean when class is back in session Thursday.