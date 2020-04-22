Following decision to keep SC schools closed, state leaders work to establish e-learning, graduation plans

Students and teachers in South Carolina will be staying home for the rest of the school year. The state superintendent says it was a difficult but right decision.

Some districts are not set to end the school year until May 29 and others on June 2. Even though students are not physically coming here to a building, state leaders say learning should continue for the next month.

“It has been a burden it's been sad to see schools close but it has been a joy to see how everyone has pulled together,”

The governor and the state education superintendent say e-learning will continue as well as summer reading and math support. Graduation ceremonies won't look quite the same, but they do want them to happen in some form.

School districts are working on exactly how students will be able to celebrate the milestone.

“We know that is a part of American life, we know that's important to students and families as well, we know there are students who want to walk at their graduation,”

Some South Carolina businesses have been allowed to open back up. The governor says officials are meeting Thursday to talk about situations where parents have to go back to work and children remain out of school.

“I think the digital divide in South Carolina has become very apparent,”

The education superintendent says about 20-25 percent of school districts in South Carolina have not been able to carry out learning through technology during the pandemic and have had to rely on pencil and paper instruction.

“Our first priority was making sure seniors could graduate, we call it credit-bearing courses, we did send out guidance that all of that grading should continue and should continue as normal with a good old dose of common sense,”

The state superintendent did not say whether summer school will happen inside school buildings.

She said they're developing a virtual learning plan right now and they haven't even decided if they'll start the next school year in August back inside the buildings, so there are still many more questions tonight about what's next for students, parents and teachers.