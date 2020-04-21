Food banks facing shortages as more neighbors need help

The Second Harvest Food Bank is working to help get results for families, but it's not easy with demand for help is higher than it's ever been.

It's National Volunteer Week and normally this warehouse would be buzzing with volunteers. The Second Harvest says their ability to get their hands on food is way down while the need continues to rise

"I've been with the Food Bank for 16 years and I've survived hurricanes and downturns in the economy and I've still never seen anything quite like what we're going through right now,” said Kay Carter, who works with the organization.

Volunteers packing boxes and sorting food is a common sight at the Second Harvest Warehouse, but these days the food is getting harder and more expensive to come by.

"Grocery stores can't keep their shelves stocked. So there's not enough product to sell to us and we're having to reach out to unlikely sources to get food."

Carter says the extra expense at the Second Harvest pales in comparison to the increase in need. In March, the need for food was 50 percent higher this year than it was at the same time last year.

By the end of April, they expect the need to be closer to 75 percent higher. In addition to the increased need, the requirement to social distance slows down the bank's ability to pack and get food boxed up and into the community.

Advertisement

"Fewer volunteers, we're not able to pack quite as efficiently with the distancing in place to keep everybody safe."

Carter says this pandemic sheds a light on many things in the community that need to be changed, including just how close many Americans are to going hungry.

"Before anyone ever heard of COVID-19 we have thousands living in poverty. What I think this has shown a light on is how many people really do live week to week with their paychecks."

Second Harvest says right now the best way someone in the community can step up and get results is to donate funds to help them buy the food they need.