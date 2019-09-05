For many, family, friends in Bahamas still unreachable

Many U.S. residents are still trying to make contact with friends and family in the Bahamas, but due to damage from Hurricane Dorian, they're essentially unreachable.

Video shows man making his way down a flooded street in Grand Bahama called out to those in need.

"Hello is anyone out there? Yell if you can hear me."

His effort toward search and rescue on the devastated island is proof people are doing anything they can to help those in need.

For many, however, the wait continues as family sit on pins and needles waiting to hear from family and friends that have been missing since the storm.

Lisa Rolle told FOX 46 that some of her family still hasn't been accounted for, and right now, she doesn't even know if they're alive.

She says uncle is the latest person the family is making an all-out effort to find.

"I can’t wrap my head around the fact that they may not be safe. The fact that I could lose a sibling or any family members for that matter," Rolle said.

The reality of what could be going on pushed Rolle to put out a call for help on social media. She explained that within hours’ dozens of people offered everything from resources to prayers for a safe recovery.

"I just put it out there in hopes that someone would see it. Social media has been the greatest tool. It’s bridging the gap of me getting in contact of people I never dreamt would have been able to assist me."

Rolle among other families hoping their loved ones are somewhere safe, and waiting for a chance to call home.

"I am not going to give up," she said.

The hardest part for most people attempting to get in contact with their loved ones is the fact that the lines are down.

The Bahamian government has put out numbers for people to call. If you’re having trouble reaching a loved one you should contact the Bahamas consulate general's office at 305-373-6295.

If you know of a U.S citizens needing assistance in the Bahamas, call 888-407-4747 (in the U.S.) or 202-501-4444 (abroad), or email acsnassau@state.gov.