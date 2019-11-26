For the first time in 22 years, Garth Brooks to play at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

article

Bank of America Stadium has added a second concert to its spring 2020 schedule, and it's a country megastar.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina. The concert will be on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. It's Garth's first time in Charlotte in 22 years. This will be the only North Carolina and South Carolina stop on The Stadium Tour.

It will be in-the-round staging. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. EST. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.

There are only three ways to purchase tickets: at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your phone.

GET THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

"Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, December 6," officials said.



Tickets will cost $94.95, all-inclusive.





