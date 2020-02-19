Former Carolina Panther starts new youth flag football league

Charles Johnson was an unstoppable force at defensive end during his prime with the Carolina Panthers.

He played 11 seasons with the team, racking up 67.5 sacks over that span, the second-most in team history.

After his retirement, Johnson was looking for a way to still impact the football community in Charlotte and now he's found it.

Johnson is starting a new youth flag football league in the Charlotte area. It's known as New Age Flag Football and it's designed to provide families a fun, safe, and competitive environment to play football while promoting the development of healthy living, social skills and athletic ability.

Johnson will be heavily invovled teaching the fundamentals. There will be two locations in Huntersville and the Atrium Health Dome just outside of Uptown.



New age flag football is open to children grades K-8. Games will be held Saturday in Huntersville and Sunday at the Atrium Health Dome.

You can sign up now by clicking here. League starts April 25.



