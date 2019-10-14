Former Chester County detention officer arrested on drug charges accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

A former Chester County detention officer arrested on drug charges is also accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Justin Bates was a Chester County detention officer from August 29, 2017 to September 27, 2019. He was arrested by the Chester City Police Department on Friday, Oct. 11 for possession of fentanyl.

The Sheriff's Office later announced that Bates was arrested by SLED agents on two counts of first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate of a correctional facility.

No other information has been provided at this time.