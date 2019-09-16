Former Concord pharmacy worker pleads guilty to multiple drug offenses

article

A former Concord pharmacy employee pleaded guilty this month to eight felony drug charges stemming from a 2018 undercover investigation.

Jeanna Sechrest Wilson, 35, was sentenced to between 70 and 93 months in prison following her plea to the following charges:

Two counts of embezzlement of a controlled substance by an employee

Two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place to sell controlled substances

Two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II substance.

In early August 2018, a source tipped off officers that an employee of a local pharmacy was selling unopened bottles of oxycodone that were embezzled during work hours. Throughout the month, undercover officers purchased oxycodone from Wilson in the parking lot of the pharmacy and at her home.

Authorities arrested Wilson as she was leaving work on August 29, 2018.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) performed a pharmacy audit that found at least 9,200 dosage units of 15 mg and 30 mg oxycodone tablets missing from the pharmacy over a 15-month period. Due to incomplete pharmacy records, the audit was unable to determine the total amount of oxycodone missing for the entire three-year period during which the thefts took place.