Former First Lady Michelle Obama wins Grammy for 'Becoming'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for "Best Spoken Word" album on Sunday for her performance of her autobiography, "Becoming."

The print version of the book sold 725,000 copies on its first day of publication in the United State and Canada.

Meanwhile "A Star Is Born" is having a rebirth at the 2020 Grammys; after winning two honors at last year's show, the top-selling soundtrack won Lady Gaga two more awards Sunday.

Beyonce also won her 24th Grammy during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus picked up best music video for "Old Town Road," earning both performers their first-ever Grammy Award.

Others who won ahead of the show included Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas, who picked up best engineered album (non-classical) for his work on his sister's debut album.