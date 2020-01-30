Former NASCAR, IndyCar driver John Andretti dies of cancer

John Andretti, a former NASCAR and IndyCar driver died today after a battle with cancer.

Andretti was a husband, father and philanthropist, dedicating decades to raising awareness and funds for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis with Race4Riley.

Andretti was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017. He vowed to fight back and spread the word about prevention and early detection. He helped countless others get proper screenings, and in doing so, saved lives.

"We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second," Andretti Autosports said in a statement. "Our prayers today are with Nancey, Jarett, Olivia and Amelia, with our entire family and with fans worldwide."

The organization also started a hashtag to further Andretti's efforts for early screening for cancer with #CheckIt4Andretti.