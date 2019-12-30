Former President Barack Obama lists his songs of 2019 with genres ranging from hip-hop to country

Former President Barack Obama listed his favorite songs of the year in a Facebook post on Monday.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” he wrote.

Here are his the former president’s picks:

• Playing Games – Summer Walker

• Not – Big Thief

• Go DJ – KAYTRANADA feat. SiR

• Juice* – Lizzo

• Redesigning Women – The Highwomen

• Anybody – Burna Boy

• Burning* – Maggie Rogers

• Baila Baila Baila (Remix) – Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA

• Different Kind of Love – Adia Victoria

• Change – Mavis Staples

• Toast* – Koffee

• Oblivions – The National

• Binz – Solange

• Seventeen* – Sharon Van Etten

• Middle Child – J. Cole

• Jícama - Angelica Garcia

• Go* – The Black Keys

• La Vida Es Un Carnaval (Rollo Tomasi Remix) – Angélique Kidjo

• Show Me Love - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel

• Joke Ting* – GoldLink feat. Ari PenSmith

• Old Town Road (Remix)* – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

• cold/mess by Prateek Kuhad

• Suge – DaBaby

• Hello Sunshine – Bruce Springsteen

• In My Room – Frank Ocean

• Iron Man* – Rema

• The London – Young Thug feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott

• Raleighwood Hills – lesthegenius feat. Sonny Miles and Jaxson Free

• Pure Water – Mustard feat. Migos

• 3 Nights – Dominic Fike

• The Fact of Love – Joe Henry

• Con Altura* – Rosalía

• I Want You Around – Snoh Aalegra

• On Chill – Wale feat. Jeremih

• Mood 4 Eva* – Beyoncé

The songs with an asterisk were also included in his summer playlist.

In August, the former president tweeted 44 songs that he and his wife, Michelle, had been listening to.