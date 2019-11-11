Former President Jimmy Carter recovering in hospital after brain surgery

article

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering at Emory University Hospital after brain surgery Tuesday morning.

Carter was admitted to the Atlanta hospital on Monday evening. According to a spokesperson with the Carter Center, the former president is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma, which was caused by his recent falls.

The spokesperson told FOX 5 that there were no complications from the surgery and he's expected to remain at the hospital for observation.

SEE ALSO: Former President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after falling in home

"President and Mrs. Carter thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received," the spokesperson said.

President Carter suffered three falls this year. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again October and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Advertisement

He and his wife recently became the longest-married presidential couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage. The 39th president also survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015.

SEE ALSO: 26,765 days: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, married for more than 73 years, now longest-married presidential couple

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite his age, the nation's oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in his tiny hometown of Plains in southwest Georgia. His message is unfailingly about Jesus, not himself.

Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter's pastor, said the ex-president was hospitalized Monday on what he called "a rough day."

"We just need the whole country to be in prayer for him," Lowden said in a telephone interview.

SEE ALSO: Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school in Georgia

The 95-year-old former president is said to be "resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn is, is with him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report