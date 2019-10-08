Former SC Rep. Trey Gowdy joins Trump legal team as impeachment inquiry expands

Former Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy has been tapped to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump as the House impeachment inquiry expands.

That's according to an administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal legal matters.

FILE: U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) speaks during a hearing before House Oversight and Government Reform Committee July 7, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gowdy is a former South Carolina congressman who did not seek reelection last year to the seat he had held for eight years.

Gowdy was the chairman of the House oversight committee. He led the congressional investigation of former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton and the terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.