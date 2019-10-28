Former US Sen. Kay Hagan of NC dies at 66

article

Kay Hagan, a former U.S. Senator from North Carolina, has died, her family said. She was 66.

“We are heartbroken to share that Kay left us unexpectedly this morning,” her family said in a statement, according to The Charlotte Observer. “Kay meant everything to us, and we were honored to share her with the people of North Carolina whom she cared for and fought for so passionately as an elected official. Most of all, we already miss her humor and spirit as the hub of our family, a role she loved more than anything. Nobody could light up a room and make people feel welcome like Kay.”

Hagan, a Democrat, served as a Senator from 2009 to 2015. When Hagan defeated Republican incumbent Elizabeth Dole in the 2008 election, she became the first woman to defeat an incumbent woman in a U.S. Senate election.

She previously served in the North Carolina Senate from 1999 to 2009.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement in response to Sen. Hagan's passing:

Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people - especially young girls - to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today.