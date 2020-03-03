Former VP Joe Biden wins Democratic primary in North Carolina, FOX News projects

article

Joe Biden has won North Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state has 110 delegates at stake and is one of the swing states for the 2020 election.

Biden has also won Virginia’s primary, while Bernie Sanders has won the primary in his home state, Vermont.

Voting is still underway elsewhere in the country, including California, the night’s biggest prize.

The FOX News Decision Desk projected that the former Vice President would win the Tar Heel State.

"BREAKING: It’s 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, where polls have just closed and the Fox News Decision Desk can project that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the Tar Heel State." FoxLiveBlogTeam said.

Super Tuesday wasn't just for the Democratic presidential contest. There were party primaries in Senate races in North Carolina, Alabama, and Texas plus dozens of House races in those states as well as California.

In Alabama, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fighting to regain the Senate seat he held for 20 years but will have to test how his bitter fallout with President Donald Trump will affect him.

In other contests - such as the fight for Democratic Senate nominations in North Carolina and Texas and several House districts - establishment-backed candidates will try fighting off challenges from liberal insurgents.

