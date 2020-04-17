Fort Bragg reports first two COVID-19 related deaths

article

A Department of the Army Civilian employed at Fort Bragg and a contractor, also employed at Fort Bragg, died Thursday night from complications associated with COVID-19.

Both individuals were residents of Cumberland County.

Officials said, they are the first two deaths at Fort Bragg as a result of the disease.

“We lost two valued members of our Fort Bragg community last night,” said Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families in their time of loss.”

No further information on the individuals will be released out of respect for the families and in-line with the Department of Defense guidance.

There are now a total of six COVID-19 related deaths in Cumberland County.