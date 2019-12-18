Fort Mill dad who fell from roof putting up Christmas lights dies

article

A Fort Mill father who fell from a roof while putting up Christmas decorations has passed away, a family friend tells FOX 46.

Robert Jason Blair was in a coma for weeks after falling and landing on his head in the driveway of the home on Shiloh Bend Trail. He was airlifted to CMC Main where he was in the ICU trauma unit.

MAN WHO FELL FROM ROOF WHILE PUTTING UP LIGHTS IN FORT MILL FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE

Blair had broken ribs and a blood clot and had to undergo surgery, but sadly, it wasn't enough to save his life.

A Facebook group dedicated to Blair has been flooded with mourners and well wishes for Blair's family.

Blair was a native of Rock Hill. An obituary says he enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his fiancé, Doris Smith and his four children, Logan, Nathan, Karman, and Jonathon.

Funeral services for Blair will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Whitesell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of his mother, Shirley Eddington.