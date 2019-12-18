Fort Mill dad who fell from roof putting up Christmas lights dies, family friend says

article

A Fort Mill father who fell from a roof while putting up Christmas decorations has passed away, a family friend tells FOX 46.

Jason Blair, a father of two sons, was in a coma for weeks after falling and landing on his head in the driveway of the home on Shiloh Bend Trail. He was airlifted to CMC Main where he was in the ICU trauma unit.

MAN WHO FELL FROM ROOF WHILE PUTTING UP LIGHTS IN FORT MILL FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE

Blair had broken ribs and a blood clot and had to undergo surgery, but sadly, it wasn't enough to save his life.

A Facebook group dedicated to Blair has been flooded with mourners and well wishes for Blair's family.