Fort Mill teen airlifted to hospital after being hit by car

A 14-year-old was hit by a car in Fort Mill Friday, according to authorities.

At 5:55 p.m., Fort Mill police officers were called to the area of Pleasant Road at Whitley Road for a pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old boy who was hit while trying to cross the road. EMS arrived and he was flown from the scene to CMC for treatment. The extent of his injuries and his current condition are unknown at this time.

An investigation is still underway. No charges have been bought forth at this time.