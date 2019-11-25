Fort Mill woman describes moment she found man who fell from roof while hanging Christmas lights

A father of four is in critical condition in the hospital after falling from a woman’s roof while putting up Christmas lights.



“I was like 'is that his music?' And when I went to look out the window our mailman had stopped and was like waving me out and that’s when I came out and saw him and was like, ‘oh my God’, he fell,” homeowner Stephanie Haas said.



Haas hired Jason Blair to hang Christmas decorations outside her Fort Mill home. Wednesday their world was turned upside down when Blair fell from a ladder head first onto the concrete.



“There wasn’t a big noise, which I think is a big misconception that when people get hurt there’s this big dramatic thing where you think you hear screaming and yelling. There was no noise.”

DAD SERIOUSLY INJURED HANGING HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN FORT MILL



He was air-lifted to the hospital where he remains in critical condition in the ICU. According to the consumer product safety commission there are about 200 decorating-related injuries every day during the holiday season. Last year, five people died while decorating.



“It’s those little mistakes that could cost you your life,” Haas said.



Since the Fall, Haas started a toy drive for Blair’s four children, three boys ages 14, 10 and 5, and his 6-year-old daughter. She also created a GoFund Me page where the goal has already tripled.



“I want to try to take as much of the burden off of them that I can so they can just focus on being a family and supporting each other and not having to relive this with every person they’re talking to.”



Blair’s family says it’s going to take a miracle for him to pull through, and that’s exactly what Haas is praying for: A miracle.



“That’s what I’m looking forward to is when he wakes up and I can say look at what the community has done. You know and if it doesn’t I just, the children is what I want people to think about and his wife and his family.”

If you want to donate to the family's GoFund Me, click here.

