Foster mom charged after 1-year-old dies in hot car

The foster mom of a one-year-old boy who died in a hot car in Pineville last week has been charged.

Police say 42-year-old Dawn Aberson-Vanden Broecke has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and will be turning herself in to police.

Pineville police officers were called to the McMullen Shopping Center just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 where they found the baby boy in the backseat of a car. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but police said there was nothing that could be done to save his life.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has says the boy died from hyperthermia due to environmental exposure.

Police say the baby was in a car seat behind the driver's seat. They say Broecke worked at a store nearby, and that the boy could have been inside the vehicle for most of the day.

Broecke has been cooperating with the investigation, police say. No other information has been released at this time.