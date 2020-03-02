Four Irvine firefighters placed under quarantine after treating patient who may have COVID-19 coronavirus

article

Four Irvine firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority were placed under quarantine at a local fire station after making contact with a patient who may have the COVID-19 coronavirus, it was announced Monday.

The department said 20 firefighters at OFCA Fire Station 20 cared for a patient who recently traveled internationally and was taken to an area hospital.

The patient, who was showing symptoms, is currently being tested for the COVID-19 virus and officials say they could have results by the end of the day.

RELATED: The latest news stories on the coronavirus

Fire officials worked to clean the fire truck and the station as they await the rest results for the four firefighters.

All remaining firefighters assigned to OFCA Fire Station 20 were moved to another station, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

