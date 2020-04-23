FOX 46 Digital Dose: 7 ways to improve your home office

The coronavirus has forced many people to work from home. Muscle pain, headaches, and sore eyes are common ailments when working in a less-than-ideal workspace for an extended period of time. Consumer Reports has come with seven ergonomic tips that will help you ease the strain during the pandemic.

First, your eyes should be an arm’s length away from your computer screen.

Second, your lower back should sit snugly against the back of the chair.

Third, arms should be bent anywhere from a 90 to 115 degrees.

Fourth, feet should comfortably reach the floor or a stable foot rest.

Tip number five is make sure the top of your monitor is at eye level.

Number six, your gaze should be slightly down toward the center of the screen.

Advertisement

And the seventh and final tip is to follow the 20/20/20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a 20 second break and look 20 feet away.

Implement these tips and you’ll feel better in no time. Now back to work!