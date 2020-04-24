FOX 46 Digital Dose: Better Business Bureau warns of free trial offers and subscription scams during coronavirus pandemic

More free time because of COVID-19 means more people are shopping online. While it can be hard to resist a good deal, you want to think twice before signing up for any "free trial" offers.

Free trial offers, including ones on video streaming services, are not illegal, but scammers now are using free trial offers to take advantage of the desire for streaming services, according to a press release.

The BBB has received Scam Tracker reports that scammers are using social media to offer bogus free Netflix services. To receive a fake pass, consumers clicking on a link may be directed to provide personal information and send the offer to friends.

Scammers are likely phishing for personal and banking information or to distribute malware. In addition, celebrity endorsement ads on social media and the internet are often used to attract consumers to deceptive websites.

The Charlotte Better Business Bureau has seen a recent spike in misleading “no risk" 30-day trials and ongoing monthly subscription plans. The BBB’s Tom Bartholomy says the true cost is sometimes buried in small print and behind links, if disclosed at all.

“Even the most legitimate of these, they can make it very difficult if not impossible to cancel that within that 30-day period. We’ve see in some that require that you send a letter via certified mail to cancel this type of thing. And so people just go, I don’t want to hassle with that.”

Bartholomy says that consumers will then put off taking any action and then find that they’ve been charged large fees on their credit card statement which will continue until you follow their cancellation rules.

Bartholomy advises consumers to do their homework and check out companies before giving them personal credit card information.

Even if you don’t want to read through all the terms and conditions, he recommends at least going to the cancellation process to see what it entails before agreeing to a trial membership or subscription.

The BBB says people who have lost money to deceptive free trials need to challenge the charges on their credit cards and file complaints.