FOX 46 Digital Dose: Charlotte community center working to help families in crisis

The impact of COVID-19 can be felt everywhere. The struggle is real for so many people, but there is a sub-section of the population that is often overlooked and their situation is dire.

They are neighbors on your block and families in your building. They are undocumented immigrants who are out of work because of the coronavirus and not able to receive government assistance.

“My name is Yisell. I am a single mother of two children. The situation is very difficult. I have been out of work for three weeks. I work in house cleaning. It hasn’t been easy for those of us who live day-to-day. I don’t think that I am the only one.”

“Many of the families we serve won’t qualify for help in any other place, so these people are desperate. They lost their jobs a couple of weeks ago, run out of cash. We know they won’t be evicted, won’t have electricity turned off, but we’re concerned that the reality is there are people in Charlotte that could starve to death in an air-conditioned apartment.”

Camino Community Center on Stetson Drive in Charlotte is working to get results for families currently in crisis.

“They won’t get a stimulus check. They don’t qualify for any type of government assistance. They’re not going to get unemployment.

Founder Rusty Price says they could really use the community’s help.

Advertisement

“Right now we’re finding people who haven’t worked in two or three weeks, have no source of income and are out of money and desperate for food. We’ve had families with children come up saying they don’t have any food at all in their house and it’s, many of them don’t have driver’s licenses and so they’re very afraid to get out. So, we become a natural place for them to come to," Price said.

Price says the center is expanding clinic hours and providing telehealth services to accommodate the growing need for medical care. Pantry hours have also been increased from two to four days a week.

“Historically, we would serve about 100 people a week. Last week we served 6,700 people.”

While food and personal care donations are definitely needed, right now money is critical to keep the effort going.

We're all in this together. Click here to make a donation and get results for the hungry.