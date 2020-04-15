FOX 46 Digital Dose: Curbside COVID-19 testing being offered in Rock Hill

A York County health center is getting results for those in need by making it easier for people experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms to get tested.

Affinity Health Center's Rock Hill location is now offering curbside COVID-19 testing, as well as telehealth services.

Medical staff in protective gear will be out safely administering test kits to community members who sign up in advance.

Executive director Anita Case says the service is open to all community members, even those without insurance.

“We want to offer this service. We know some people can’t afford it, some people who are uninsured, so it’s important for us to provide this service for those folks. But just for the community at large, knowing that some people are traveling a long distance to get tested and are having a hard time finding a place to get tested. So, it’s really part of our mission.”

Affinity Health is offering curbside COVID-19 testing at its Lakeshore Parkway location in Rock Hill, Monday through Friday, by appointment only.

To make an appointment call 803-909-6363.

