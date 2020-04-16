FOX 46 Digital Dose: Local family starts ’90s Sitcom Challenge’

In your FOX 46 daily dose, a North Carolina family has come up with a creative way to make the best out of being stuck at home together.

Some houses are feeling a little too ‘full’ because of stay-at-home orders, and that gave one Monroe family an idea.

David and Gina Danals, along with their children Ayden, Nathan, Ellie Sue, Vivian Rose and Elena, made their very own 'Full House' re-mix.

They came up with this ' 90’s sitcom challenge' as a way to keep in touch with friends in Rock Hill, SC. They also hope to spread a little happiness during these challenging times.

Gina Danals tells FOX 46 it’s been hard to keep five children entertained and engaged during the stay-at-home order. She says they have done three challenge videos so far and hope to do at least one a week until the order is lifted.