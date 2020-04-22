FOX 46 Digital Dose: Mecklenburg County man uses road signs to sell N95 masks

You may have seen signs around the Charlotte area, advertising N95 masks for sale. FOX 46 did some digging and learned the seller is Jonathan Green, an out of work spa manager looking for a way to pay his bills.

Green tells Fox 46 that he bought a small portion of a larger overseas shipment of KN95 masks and is selling them from his front yard, on the corner of Randolph and Rutledge Roads, in the Providence Park neighborhood.

“I’m not exaggerating with the prices. I’m just really trying to make a couple bucks to pay rent.”

Green says he has documents confirming the masks are FDA certified. He says they come sealed and he wears gloves when handling them.

“There’s no contact with people when they stop by. They don’t even leave their car; they stay in the car. I approach them and give them the mask and that’s it. But, definitely I was doing my research to make sure that I’m not getting hurt, nobody else is getting hurt.”

Green is charging $7 a mask. He says he’s providing a service by making available what many people are looking for right now, for themselves and their families.

Green says he has donated some of the masks. Fox 46 confirmed that a quantity of masks was donated to Carolina Family Alliance, Inc., a clinical and mental health service provider in Charlotte.

Advertisement

The CDC is recommending homemade face coverings for the general public so that N95 and surgical masks can be reserved for medical workers and first responders.

If you’re looking to purchase a mask, Consumer Reports recommends making sure that the product has multiple layers, is made with tightly woven fabric, and is washable. All masks should also be easy to secure, with elastic ear loops or ties.