FOX 46 Digital Dose: NC dad sets up prom at home for daughter

Prom is a big milestone for many students in high school. But, this year the coronavirus pandemic has taken that experience away for so many.

That includes Zoe Collins, a high school senior in Kernersville, North Carolina. Her prom was supposed to be this past weekend and her dad still wanted to make the day special. So, he staged a stay-at-home prom right in their dining room!

Zoe's mom Brandy, an event planner, helped her dad Curtis put everything together. They printed out two prom tickets, picked up some flowers from the local farmer's market and even got a local bridal shop to loan out Zoe's dream dress for the evening! Zoe had been saving up to buy the dress herself but has been out of work due to the outbreak.

The family decorated their dining room with lights, balloons, and streamers. Zoe and her dad shared a special dance to mark the special occasion.

It may not have been the prom Zoe was expecting, but it’s surely one she will never forget!