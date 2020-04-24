FOX 46 Digital Dose: State gets coronavirus test kits for state corrections workers

More than 20,000 coronavirus test kits have been secured to test more than 16,000 corrections officers and other employees at all of the 56 correctional institutions in North Carolina over the next few weeks.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell says the largest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in the state have occurred in prisons.

Folwell says details are still being finalized, but the plan intends to leverage its State Health Plan Network of more than 25,000 providers that signed onto the Clear Pricing Project last year, including Charlotte-based Tryon Medical Partners.

“The point is, is that people don’t have to use the test kit that I have put my eyeballs on. If they go to their family doctor, they have symptoms and they get tested, that test could be provided by anyone and go to any lab.”

“So, we’re going to try to operationalize this next week. Why did we start here? A, it’s the hottest spot. B, just imagine in one of our prisons in eastern North Carolina, 500 of 700 inmates have now tested positive. We know this is going to be impacting our state employees.”

Folwell says testing will begin with Department of Public Safety employees at the 17 institutions that have at least one person testing positive.

All costs associated with testing will be covered by the State Health Plan.

The treasurer says wider testing of state employees is in the works over the next few weeks to get a better understanding of the extent of the virus.