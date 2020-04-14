FOX 46 Digital Dose: What are antibody tests and what do they mean for the coronavirus pandemic?

FOX 46 Charlotte continues to keep you updated on the race to find a cure for coronavirus.

New antibody tests by Stanford University scientists could show to what extent people who have recovered from COVID-19 are vulnerable to re-infection. The tests could also be a factor in the development of a vaccine and decisions about when it might be safe to resume normal activity.

“Some of the early tests looked for the virus itself, so those nose-swabbing tests are actually looking for the RNA that the virus has for its own little genome. The test that we’re working on looks for the immune response to the virus," Dr. Scott Boyd said.

Dr. Boyd is leading a team of Stanford medicine scientists who for two weeks have been working on a test to detect antibodies against the novel coronavirus in blood samples.

"The main things we have learned from these antibody tests are, is there evidence that someone was actually exposed to SARS-COV-2 coronavirus? And, the second thing we have learned is, do they have antibodies that could potentially be protective against re-infection?"

Measuring antibodies in people who were not overly ill could show how common mild infections are in the general population and could help inform when it's safe to resume normal activity.

Dr. Boyd said the antibody test and others like it are going to be helpful in making those kinds of decisions. He says, currently we can tell if someone has the antibodies in their blood and the overall number of antibodies that they have.

Dr. Boyd said the thing that remains unclear is whether people have antibodies that are equally effective in fighting the virus.

Some 500 samples are being processed daily amid efforts to ramp up testing, prioritizing health care workers for now. Until a vaccine is found, blood from people with antibodies could be used to test possible vaccines or to treat current patients.

"My guess is that a number of people who have recovered from the infection might have antibodies in their blood that could help fight the virus in someone else, so there are a number of clinical trials that are being started already to actually transfuse the plasma from one person to another person to help them fight off a serious infection."

Results from the test study should come in one to two weeks.

More than 70 companies have signed up to sell so-called antibody tests in recent weeks, according to U.S. regulators. Governments around the world hope that the rapid tests, which typically use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip, could soon ease public restrictions by identifying people who have previously had the virus and have developed some immunity to it.