FOX 46 Digital Dose: What you need to know when going grocery shopping

While you're staying home, you still have to hit the grocery store for necessities. FOX 46 wants to help you shop safe and smart with the help of a food safety expert.

Dr. Ben Chapman is a food safety expert and agriculture professor at North Carolina State University. He’s dispelling some common social media myths about buying and consuming fresh produce. He also shares some advice about best practices when shopping for groceries.

Question 1: Is it safe to go grocery shopping?

“We know from the epidemiology of this outbreak that the biggest risk to people is being around other people. And so we don’t have any examples of food or food packaging leading to illness. And so, just going to the grocery store and being around others is really the biggest risk.”

Dr. Chapman says there are things people can do to reduce their risk of exposure while shopping. You should wash your hands before and after your trip, use antibacterial wipes to wipe down carts or baskets, wearing a mask and bringing hand sanitizer.

Question 2: Is fresh produce safe to buy and consume?

Yes. Dr. Chapman says there is no epidemiological or biological reason to believe that food is a source of COVID-19.

“We don’t have any examples of it.”

Question 3: What’s the best way to clean fresh produce?

“Rinsing with water is an effective way to make the very, very low risk even lower without the illness being linked to food at all.”

Question 4: Can you dispel some common social media myths?

Dr. Chapman says it’s a myth that you need to spray down or disinfect cereal boxes and packing or leave your rotisserie chicken outside for three days. He says these myths are not based on science. “I have a much better and less sexy way to manage that by proper handwashing in my home.”

Bottom line, Dr. Chapman says food, packaging and utensils are not the issue when it comes to spreading coronavirus. He says exposure to other people is the biggest factor when it comes to cases of community spread.

“Social distancing and making sure we’re reducing the total amount of time we’re around other people is going to go a long way in reducing our risk as we go forward.”