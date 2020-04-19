Fox 46 gets results for Instacart customer

article

FOX 46 got results for an Instacart customer who turned to us for help after he says his assigned shopper stole $120 worth of groceries from him.

“So this was in my account this morning,” FOX 46 viewer George emailed to say on Sunday. “Different identifier than Instacart. So who knows? But it’s a deposit!”

Last week George, who only wanted to give his first name, ordered groceries from the Food Lion in Stanley using the popular delivery app Instacart, receipts show. He says his shopper never responded to his messages, swapped out items he wanted for products he didn’t, and never delivered any of it.

Frustrated after getting nowhere with Instacart, George reached out to FOX 46. We contacted Instacart. A spokesperson said they would contact George directly regarding a refund.

On Sunday, George told FOX 46 he still has not heard back from the company but did notice a full refund pending in his bank account from Food Lion.

Instacart says its shoppers go through a thorough background check and are kicked off its platform if they repeatedly fail to deliver an order.