FOX 46 gets results for woman nearly crushed by massive fallen tree

article

FOX 46 is getting results for a woman who found herself in a shocking and dangerous situation on Halloween.

“God definitely protected me last night,” Diane Doherty told FOX 46.

Doherty is shaken up, and understandably so. She was sitting in her car on 7th Street when a massive tree came crashing down.

HALLOWEEN STORMS TOPPLE TREES, LEAVE DAMAGE ACROSS AREA

“I was stopped when all of these branches came down around my car. It was just freaky,” she said. “When I realized a tree was falling on me, I opened the door right away can I get out

The tree smashed two other parked cars, but Doherty managed to walked away without a scratch and very little damage to her car.

Advertisement

She had been on her way to see Les Miserables, but obviously her night came to a screeching halt. That’s where FOX 46 was able to step in.

Watch FOX 46 News at 5 to see how we got results for Doherty.