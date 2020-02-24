FOX 46 gives makeover to homeless Army veteran in search of work

Most of us have an image of what a ‘homeless person’ might look like, but that’s not always accurate. FOX 46 is getting results for one local homeless Army veteran hoping her new look will get her seen.

“This is the changing face of what’s going on."



Monday morning, Lisa got a makeover on Good Day Charlotte. While her “before” may not have appeared as put-together, she wants to remind us all to look beyond just appearances to the person who may be behind it all.

“I have a psych degree,” Lisa said. “I never really used that per say in the advocate role that I would be good at.”



Lisa graduated from Auburn University and served in the U.S. Army from 1992 to 1997, but after several moves and a bitter divorce that left her financially crippled, she found even her experience working at a corporate law firm and as a pre-school teacher hasn’t been enough to help get her back on her feet.



“I’m also very domestic. I like cooking. I like cleaning and I like hearing people and just listening to people,” Lisa said. “I do have a desire to get into building and designing tiny homes and hopefully one day having a 21st-century bed and breakfast.”



Lisa is still dreaming big and starting small. Taking a few steps every day in the right direction and reminding herself having the right attitude doesn’t cost a thing.



“I’m amazed at the love. That’s free. That’s definitely free in this country.”



Her rent, unfortunately, is not free. Shadow Vets, a non-profit dedicated to helping veterans is currently helping Lisa.

She is in an Air BnB with rent paid, but only until March 17. If you want to help get results for Lisa, click here.

