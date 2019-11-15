FOX 46 helps get results for furniture shop after thieves steal tools worth thousands

article

There are several reasons for Shawn Weathers, the owner of Brown Dog Wood furniture company, to smile again.

"I started crying and this time it was from happiness not dispair," said Weathers.

Last month two criminals broke into Brown Dog Wood Company's furniture workshop. Weathers opened the shop a few years ago pouring everything into his small business.

The crime was a huge set back. They cut a hole in the siding and crawled through to steal tools. In all, they got away with more than $10,000 worth of tools. Not only did they take his tools but also a piece of his faith in humanity.

"About two weeks ago we were in pretty slow and bad place," said Weathers.

THIEVES STEAL TOOLS WORTH THOUSANDS FROM CUSTOM FURNITURE SHOP IN CHARLOTTE

Then he got a call. After Fox 46's story aired Lowe's Home Improvement and tool makers Metabo and DeWalt teamed up to give Weathers and his team the tools they need for free.

"Christmas came early," said Weathers with a big smile on his face.

Friday, a small team came to deliver the tools to the shop.

"If he doesn't have the tools he can't take care of his customers. For us to be able to provide him what he needs to get back up and running means the world to us," said Jeremy Striz with Lowe's.

"It shows you people do help each other and there is good out there," said Weathers.

Now this small business is back on its feet and Weathers is overwhelmed with gratitude. The result is a reminder the spirit of the season is here.