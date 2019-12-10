FOX 46 photographer finds abandoned pup at dump site

While covering a story about trash being illegally dumped in an area in west Charlotte, FOX 46 Photojournalist Brian Christensen came upon an unexpected guest. A little dog came out of nowhere among the piles of trash and debris.

"Soooo. I guess I’ll have to add dog rescuer to my job description. Found this little guy off of 485 and Moore’s Chapel Road. Probably hasn’t had a bath or nails clipped in months. Exceptionally well behaved...because he hasn’t bitten me yet," Christensen tweeted.

The little dog was covered in dirt and looked like he hadn't been cared for in quite some time - maybe ever.

The dog appeared out of nowhere in front of FOX 46 photojournalist Brian Christensen. He knew he couldn't leave him behind.

Christensen knew he couldn't leave the dog there, so he decided to take the little guy to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control for help.

Since being dropped off on Tuesday, the dog has received a very necessary haircut, care, and love. If you would like to help get results for this rescued pup and possibly help the little guy find a 'furever' home, please contact CMPD Animal Care & Control at 704-336-7600. The facility opens at 11 a.m.