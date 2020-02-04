FOX 46 rides along as CMPD works to deter crime among young people

There are criminals in Charlotte who are so young that investigators legally can't release their name or picture. CMPD continues to work with some young people who are accused of crimes, giving them a second chance.

This year FOX 46 has already reported on more than half a dozen teens who have been arrested for crimes ranging from carjacking’s to robbery. FOX 46 rode along with CMPD last week and saw first hand the work they are doing with teens.

Officers stopped to talk with a teen in the Ponderosa Neighborhood in West Charlotte. They weren’t questioning him about a crime, they were simply striking up a conversation.

Interactions like that are encouraged by officers in the Westover Division, which covers the majority of the 19 neighborhoods that make up the West Boulevard Coalition.

"You can be adversarial and have confrontation and conflict and misunderstanding and these long term divisions, or you can be proactive and work together,” said Rickey Hall, President of the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition.

CMPD has stepped up their focus on engaging with youth to deter crime.

Last month FOX 46 told you five teens were facing charges for an armed carjacking. It happened at the Circle K on Old Little Rock Road. Authorities arrested two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old.

"There is always going to be that element out there who just doesn't get it, doesn't want to get it, but that's not the majority of the kids that we are dealing with. Most of them just need a chance,” said Major Tonya Arrington from the CMPD Community Services Bureau.

That’s why in 2012 CMPD started a youth diversion program. Teens under the age of 17, who commit first time misdemeanors, are given the chance to clear their name.

In 2019, 765 young people were referred to the program. 90% of those who completed their hours, didn't re-offend.

Back on the street and before that program is recommended, youth are encouraged to start a conversation with an officer.

"On the other end, we can do the same thing. Whenever we see a group of teenagers it goes both ways,” said Major Tonya Arrington.

The youth diversion program is free and completely voluntary, but if a teen or their parent refuses to allow participation charges may be filed against them.