Fox reaches long-term carriage agreement with Dish Network

Fox Corporation has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Dish Network for its owned and operated local stations as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox Deportes, the companies announced jointly on Sunday.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations,” Dish said in a statement.

Terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.