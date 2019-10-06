Fox reaches long-term deal with Sling, Dish Network

article

Fox Corporation has reached a multi-year carriage agreement with Dish Network and Sling immediately restoring access to local stations as well as FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Soccer Plus, and Fox Deportes, the companies announced jointly on Sunday.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with DISH and Sling, and they are immediately restoring their subscribers’ access to the FOX networks and television stations. We are grateful to our viewers for their patience during this disruption," a spokesperson for Fox Corporation said.

Terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we worked to reach a long-term agreement that restores the Fox networks and local broadcast stations,” Dish said in a statement.