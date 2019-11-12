Foxcroft Wine, Toccare Day Spa, Capishe restaurant among burglar's targets: PD

article

Foxcroft Wine Co., Toccare Day Spa, The Spoke Easy Bike Shop, and a trendy new restaurant that recently opened in Charlotte called Capishe were all victims of a burglar who is now in custody, police say.

Bruce Jones, 59, faces multiple charges including 18 counts of breaking and entering and drug possession.

An initial arrest took place on October 18 when CMPD officers located Jones inside of a business and Jones confessed to a series of robberies he was already wanted for.

Jones is also accused of robbing Artisanal Brewing, Wine Loft, Clean Juice, Pureluxe Nail and Spa, Morazan, and Compalapa restaurants. The attempted robberies occurred between July and September of this year.