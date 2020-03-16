France restricts how far people can go from home

article

France is imposing nationwide restrictions on how far from their homes people can go and for what purpose as part of the country's strategy to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "movements will be very strongly reduced" for 15 days starting at midday Tuesday.

He says residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for necessary trips such as going to work or the supermarket.

Macron said in televised remarks that the government decided to order the restrictions because people haven't complied with earlier public health measures and "we are at war."

