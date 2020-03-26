Frank Liske Park's centerpiece, barn with towering silo, catches fire

article

The Concord Fire Department is investigating after a barn with a towering silo caught fire overnight at Frank Liske Park along Stough Road in Concord.

The fire broke out at 1:06 a.m. Thursday, March 26 at 4001 Stough Road. The park is closed until further notice.

The land on which the park sits is the Stonewall Jackson property, owned by the State and on lease to Cabarrus County, fire officials said.

In the mid-1900s, it served as a working farm for Stonewall Jackson Training School students. The original barn was used to house and care for dairy cattle.

Frank Liske Park opened in June 1982 with the barn as its centerpiece. It was used for youth camps, rentals and the backdrop to countless family memories.

“The barn is a Cabarrus County treasure,” said Cabarrus County Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong. “Our crews took pride in the facility and it showed. Generations used the barn for family reunions, picnics, and weddings. Hundreds of thousands of people have memories connected to the facility.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.