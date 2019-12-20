Fraud attack forces family-owned restaurant in Belmont to close

In the midst of the holiday season, a family-owned restaurant is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

The owner says the restaurant fell victim to a major fraud attack that's forcing them to close their doors.

One look into William Reinks' eyes and you can see the passion for what he does. For the last five years, he's owned Peace 'n Hominy in Belmont.

Rienks made put up a Facebook post telling customers the doors will be closing because of a fraud alert.

"The outpouring since we've posted. It's been incredible," said William Rienks.

Customers have responded with nice notes, saying "thank you for that wonderful place. I pray you are restored" and "Broken-hearted by this news."

"We had actually missed our payroll for the first time in five-plus years and it all started snowballing," Rienks said.

After this happened, Rienks says things got out of control. His wife is also battling breast cancer, so it's all been tough to deal with.

"My wife was diagnosed with cancer in August and that caused problems and the week before Thanksgiving, or credit card processor and POS system issued a fraud alert."

Although the chairs are turned upside down and barbecue is the only thing left on the tables, Rienks says his faith in God will get them through.

"We hope we will get our Christmas miracle. We love the staff we've had and we love the customers coming through these doors."

Reinks says he believes Saturday will be the last day in business. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the restaurant will be open for a final call giving customers the opportunity to use last-minute gift cards.

The owners are extremely apologetic and are still hoping for a miracle.