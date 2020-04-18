Free clinics helping those who are unemployed, uninsured

People are stepping up to make sure our local hospitals don't get inundated with patients and can't take care of those with COVID-19. They're doing so with free clinics to help the uninsured.



More than one million North Carolinians are uninsured but free health clinics across the state and here in Charlotte are making sure they get the medical care they need.

"With the increased number of unemployed and newly uninsured folks we anticipate that number will rise as much as 10 or 30 percent. That's going to be a tremendous challenge for us,” said Randy Jordan, CEO of the North Carolina Association of Free and Charitable Clinics.

Right now, Jordan says they're bridging the gap between the uninsured and the ER.

"Hospital administrators in our state are working very hard to clear space, clear staff, and clear availability in their hospitals to take care of serious and critically ill COVID-19 patients. So, to now have those very same hospitals face an onslaught of newly uninsured patients is just an unacceptable answer during these hard times."

They're providing primary and specialty care, behavioral health, dentistry, optometry, even food banks with little to no funding, just good will from the community.

"Many of those volunteers are retired physicians, nurses, doctors, pharmacists and they themselves represent a high risk group. So there's a certain degree of bravery in our clinics when they go to work in our clinic and do the job they're assigned to do because in many cases themselves are at a higher risk for COVID-19."

Clinics are using telehealth and drive-thru triage to treat or screen patients.

Especially those with underlying conditions who are high risk.

"For those patients that don't have covid-19 they still have these underlying illnesses and to continue to have access to care to treat their diabetes or their hypertension could mean the difference between life or death."

Due to COVID-19 the clinics fundraising events have been cancelled and they are relying on help from an already financially strained community.

