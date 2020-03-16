Free meals for kids; drive-thru meals for seniors

One Cabarrus County restaurant owner is giving free meals to kids so they won’t go hungry while schools are shut down over coronavirus concerns, and Cabarrus County seniors are getting drive-thru meals through a separate program to cut down on the spread of the virus.

The McDonald’s restaurant owner’s effort gives new meaning to a Happy Meal.

“There are certain things you can put a price on, watching a kid with a smile, that is priceless,” said Mashoor Awad, who owns several McDonald’s restaurants in Cabarrus County.

He’s offering free meals to kids ages 12 and under every day from 11am-1pm as long as schools are shut down over coronavirus concerns.

“We wanted to do what we can, neighbor helping neighbor, this is difficult for all of us.”

Across the county in Kannapolis, seniors are getting drive-thru lunches instead of their usual meal inside the assembly area at Living Water Church of God.

Cabarrus County’s Lunch Plus program is also delivering meals to the homes of those who don’t have transportation to drive-thru and pick up their meals.

“I think it makes them feel at ease that they’re not coming and congregating with people that they don’t know if they’ve been sick or not,” said Katrina Wolford, who helps with the program.

James Roseman picked up his 91-year-old friend to make sure he had a meal Monday. They both miss socializing inside the church, but Roseman understands it’s all to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I know how that is. I’ve got diabetes and COPD too, so I have to be healthy as possible, so we won’t catch it.”

For more information on the Cabarrus County Lunch Plus program, call 704-920-1400.

There are four McDonald’s in Cabarrus County taking part in the free meals for kids during lunch. The locations are as follows: