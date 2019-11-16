Free tickets to Kanye West’s Lakewood Church performance being resold for $500

The free tickets to Kanye West’s performance on Sunday at Lakewood Church sold out in minutes – and now they are being resold for hundreds of dollars.

This Sunday, Kanye will chat with Pastor Joel Osteen on stage in the 11 a.m. service about "overcoming adversity and his faith journey." A ticket is not required for that morning appearance, but you will have to have an e-ticket to get into Sunday's 7 p.m. show, where West will perform songs from his new gospel album with his choir.

The free e-tickets opened to the public on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. Saturday and sold out in less than 15 minutes.

The tickets are now popping up on websites like Craigslist and eBay for as much as $500.

Ticketmaster’s tips offers safety tips for any time you are shopping for tickets, including to only get tickets from an official website or source and to make sure you cover the code on the ticket if you are posting a picture online. They warn against ever purchasing tickets from an unofficial site or off the street, because you may not be able to get your money back if they turn out to be fake.

The services will be also be streamed on Joel Osteen’s Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.

Door open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. performance. No backpacks or large bags will be permitted. Purses will be allowed but will be inspected.