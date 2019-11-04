Fridge Fiasco: Repairman allegedly scamming NC customers

article

He's a man with a lengthy list of warrants and an even longer list of unhappy customers.

"I gave him a check for $292," one customer told FOX 46.

"I was assuming he was going to give me an invoice, which he did not," another said.

FOX 46 Charlotte has been investigating a repairman who takes money for jobs, but costumers say he takes the cash and runs.

"I really think he needs to be pursued aggressively," another customer said to FOX 46.

FOX 46 Charlotte decided to confront him on his alleged shady business practices.

FOX 46's Morgan Frances: John Jackson?

Jackson: Oh my God!

Frances: I have been waiting to meet you, John.

Jackson was caught on camera by FOX 46 running away from the scene of a potential client.

