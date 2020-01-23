Friends mourn loss of teen shot, killed in Kannapolis home

A community is mourning after a teen just months away from graduating high school was gunned down in his own home.

Kevon Cousar was a senior at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. Police say the 18-year-old was in his bedroom early this morning when someone fired the shot that killed him.

“He’s going to be missed, watching him grow up and he didn't even get to graduate this is tragic I hate it his family have to go through this, whoever did it please that's just dumb,” Casidy Hayden said.

Friends and neighbors say they’re devastated by the loss of a young man who’s been a part of their community for so long.

Abigail Morales heard gunshots early Thursday morning in her neighborhood Cottage Cove. She had no idea the bullets hit and killed a friend she grew up with.

“Not seeing him anymore down the street, school, nothing,” Morales said. “It's pretty painful, pretty painful to the community, the school his family.”

Morales tried to go to school Thursday, but she was just too emotional.

“It was quiet everyone was crying in the library,” she said.

Cousar's friends have a message for the killer.

“You ruined a family, you ruined a community, people loved this kid, we watched him grow up since he was four years old, he didn't deserve this, he was a good kid and I loved him,” said Hayden.

Police are not saying if Cousar knew his killer, but they do tell us there is no need for the public to be worried tonight.

